WEMIX Restructures KLEVA Token Minting Plan, Reducing Supply by Half
Binance News
2024-01-11 08:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, WEMIX has announced a restructuring of its KLEVA token minting plan. Starting from block number 143750458 on the Klaytn network (January 20, 2024, 13:46 Beijing time), the number of KLEVA tokens minted per block will decrease by 10% each month. This change will result in a reduction of the maximum supply to nearly half of the initial plan. Additionally, 10% of the lending interest will be used to buy back and burn KLEVA tokens.
