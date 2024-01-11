WEMIX Restructures KLEVA Token Minting Plan, Reducing Supply by Half

According to Foresight News, WEMIX has announced a restructuring of its KLEVA token minting plan. Starting from block number 143750458 on the Klaytn network (January 20, 2024, 13:46 Beijing time), the number of KLEVA tokens minted per block will decrease by 10% each month. This change will result in a reduction of the maximum supply to nearly half of the initial plan. Additionally, 10% of the lending interest will be used to buy back and burn KLEVA tokens.

View full text