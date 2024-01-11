NEAR Foundation to Reduce Team by 40%, Affecting 35 Employees

According to Foresight News, the NEAR Foundation plans to cut approximately 40% of its team members, affecting 35 employees across marketing, business development, and community teams. The NEAR Protocol engineering team located in Pagoda will not be impacted and will continue to operate. Furthermore, the NEAR Foundation will provide support to the affected members, assisting them in finding new job opportunities within the NEAR ecosystem, the Web3 industry, and other fields.

View full text