Layer 2 Network Blast Surpasses $1.3 Billion in TVL and Reaches 97,948 Users
Binance News
2024-01-11 08:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer 2 network Blast has reported that its total value locked (TVL) has exceeded $1.3 billion, with the number of users reaching 97,948. The significant growth in TVL and user base highlights the increasing adoption of the Layer 2 network in the blockchain industry. This milestone showcases the network's potential to provide scalable and efficient solutions for decentralized applications and transactions.
