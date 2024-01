Layer 2 Network Blast Surpasses $1.3 Billion in TVL and Reaches 97,948 Users

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Layer 2 network Blast has reported that its total value locked (TVL) has exceeded $1.3 billion, with the number of users reaching 97,948. The significant growth in TVL and user base highlights the increasing adoption of the Layer 2 network in the blockchain industry. This milestone showcases the network's potential to provide scalable and efficient solutions for decentralized applications and transactions.