copy link
create picture
more
Aptos' Thala Announces Support for Stablecoin MOD with 150% Collateral Requirement
Binance News
2024-01-11 07:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Aptos, a decentralized stablecoin protocol, has announced that its liquidity staking token, sthAPT, now supports the minting of stablecoin MOD. The collateral requirement for minting MOD is set at 150%, meaning that for every $100 worth of MOD minted, $150 worth of sthAPT must be deposited.
View full text