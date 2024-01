Aptos' Thala Announces Support for Stablecoin MOD with 150% Collateral Requirement

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Aptos, a decentralized stablecoin protocol, has announced that its liquidity staking token, sthAPT, now supports the minting of stablecoin MOD. The collateral requirement for minting MOD is set at 150%, meaning that for every $100 worth of MOD minted, $150 worth of sthAPT must be deposited.