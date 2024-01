Orbit Chain Offers $8 Million Bounty for Information on Attacker or Stolen Assets

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, cross-chain protocol Orbit Chain has announced that negotiations have been terminated and they are now offering a public bounty of $8 million. The bounty will be awarded to those who provide crucial information that leads to the identification of the attacker or the recovery of the stolen assets.