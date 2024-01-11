copy link
Orbit Chain Offers $8 Million Bounty for Information on Attacker or Stolen Assets
2024-01-11 06:42
According to Foresight News, cross-chain protocol Orbit Chain has announced that negotiations have been terminated and they are now offering a public bounty of $8 million. The bounty will be awarded to those who provide crucial information that leads to the identification of the attacker or the recovery of the stolen assets.
