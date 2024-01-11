Sun Yuchen Transfers 500 ETH to Multi-Signature Address

According to Foresight News, Twitter user @ai_9684xtpa reported that two hours ago, Sun Yuchen transferred 500 ETH, worth $1.3 million, to a multi-signature address starting with 0x290. Prior to this transaction, Sun Yuchen had already transferred a total of 10,000 ETH, 200,000 USDC, 1,000,000 USDT, and 400,000 ZRX to the same address, with a total value of $24.24 million.

View full text