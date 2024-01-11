copy link
NFPrompt Migrates Daily Sign-In Reward Contract to OpBNB to Mitigate Witch Attacks
Binance News
2024-01-11 05:56
According to Foresight News, AI-driven UGC platform NFPrompt has announced the migration of its daily sign-in reward contract to opBNB in an effort to reduce the impact of witch attacks. The company also stated that the old contract sign-in system has been rendered obsolete.
