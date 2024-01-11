copy link
Arbitrum DAO Extends Vertex Protocol's Short-Term Incentive Program
2024-01-11 05:42
According to Foresight News, Vertex Protocol, a decentralized exchange platform on the Arbitrum chain, announced that the remaining ARB rewards will now be distributed until February 28th, following the decision by Arbitrum DAO to extend the Short-Term Incentive Program (STIP) by three weeks. This extension aims to encourage further participation and growth within the platform.
