Bitwise to Donate 10% of Bitcoin ETF Profits to Support Open-Source Development

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency asset management company Bitwise has announced that it will donate 10% of the profits from its Bitcoin ETF (stock code: BITB) to support open-source development in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The organizations set to receive these donations include Brink, OpenSats, and the Human Rights Foundation. This move by Bitwise demonstrates its commitment to fostering the growth and development of the Bitcoin community. By supporting open-source projects and organizations, Bitwise aims to contribute to the ongoing innovation and improvement of the Bitcoin network and its underlying technology. The donation of a portion of the Bitcoin ETF profits will not only benefit the recipient organizations but also help strengthen the overall Bitcoin ecosystem, ensuring its continued growth and success in the future.

View full text