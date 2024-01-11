copy link
Polyhedra Network Appoints Former LayerZero Marketing Head Eric Vreeland as Chief Strategy Officer
2024-01-11 04:45
According to Foresight News, Polyhedra Network, a ZK interoperability infrastructure, has appointed Eric Vreeland, former marketing head at LayerZero, as its Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, Vreeland will lead strategic initiatives in business development, marketing, developer ecosystem, and community, driving the application of Polyhedra's cutting-edge technology.
