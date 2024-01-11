copy link
Address Linked to James Fickel Borrows 581.3 WBTC to Long ETH/BTC Ratio
2024-01-11 04:28
According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst Yu Jin has observed that an address marked as James Fickel's has borrowed a total of 581.3 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) from Aave in the past 24 hours, equivalent to approximately $27.05 million. The borrowed WBTC was then sold and exchanged for 10,954 Ether (ETH) to long the ETH/BTC exchange rate.
