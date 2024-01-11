copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Suggests Raising Gas Limit to 40 Million
Binance News
2024-01-11 04:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed raising the gas limit to 40 million during a Reddit Q&A session organized by the Ethereum Foundation research team. Buterin noted that the gas limit has not increased in nearly three years, and it is now reasonable to moderately raise the limit. Based on Etherscan data, the current gas limit is 30 million.
View full text