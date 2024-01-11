copy link
Ethereum Plans Dencun Upgrade Activation on Goerli Testnet in 2024
2024-01-11 03:26
According to Foresight News, Ethereum is planning to activate the Dencun upgrade on the Goerli testnet on January 17, 2024, at 14:32. If no major issues are discovered, the upgrade will then be implemented on the Sepolia and Holesky testnets. Once Dencun runs smoothly on all three testnets, the activation on the mainnet will be scheduled.
