Azuki's Parent Company Chiru Labs Collaborates with Director Goro Taniguchi for Anime Anthology Series

According to Foresight News, Chiru Labs, the parent company of Azuki, is set to collaborate with director Goro Taniguchi to create an anime anthology series. The series is planned for release later this year and is part of a broader plan by Azuki to offer a range of short and long-form content to different audiences. In addition, Azuki has partnered with Japanese advertising and animation production company Dentsu to pool talent. Goro Taniguchi is the creator of many animation projects, including 'Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion', 'One Piece Film: Red', and 'Bloody Escape'.

