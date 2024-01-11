copy link
Whale Spends $8.65 Million on 17.22 Million WIF Tokens
Binance News
2024-01-11 02:54
According to Foresight News, a whale has purchased 17.22 million WIF tokens, spending 86,738.1 SOL (approximately $8.65 million) on the transaction. The purchase was made four hours ago, with an average price of $0.5022 per WIF token.
