Gitcoin Grants Stacks Launches zkSync Era for Decentralized Funding Solutions

According to Foresight News, Gitcoin Stacks has announced the launch of the zkSync Era on Gitcoin Grants Stacks. Grants Stack is a decentralized, customizable, and smart contract-enabled solution that allows Web3 projects to design community funding programs. The zkSync Era aims to provide a more efficient and cost-effective platform for Web3 projects, enabling them to create and manage their own funding initiatives. This decentralized approach offers greater flexibility and control for project developers, as well as increased transparency for community members who participate in the funding process.

