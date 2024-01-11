copy link
AltLayer Launches on Arbitrum Orbit Public Testnet Nitrogen
2024-01-11 02:28
According to Foresight News, AltLayer, a rollup-as-a-service protocol, has launched on the Arbitrum Orbit public testnet Nitrogen. The platform integrates Celestia Blobstream on Arbitrum Sepolia, using Celestia as a modular data availability layer and providing protection through efficient Arbitrum Nitro fraud proofs. Developers can deploy Orbit chains like smart contracts, reducing setup time and costs.
