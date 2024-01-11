ZKFair's On-Chain TVL Surpasses $130 Million, Reaching Historic High

According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT shows that the community-driven ZK L2 network, ZKFair, has reached a historic high with its on-chain Total Value Locked (TVL) surpassing $130 million. The 24-hour increase is as high as 109%, ranking 12th on the L2 leaderboard. ZKFair has now launched its ZKF staking mechanism, allowing users to earn gas fee dividends from the ZKFair network by staking ZKF tokens. Until January 15, users can only perform staking operations. After January 15, users can share 75% of the total gas fee profits based on their staking points ratio, while the remaining 25% will be distributed to DApp developers. As of the time of writing, the staking volume of ZKF has exceeded 1 billion. ZKFair adopts a 100% fair token launch model, with technical and computing power support provided by the ZK-RaaS platform Lumoz, and uses USDC as the gas token.

View full text