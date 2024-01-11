Decentralized Prediction Platform Polymarket Sees Record Trading Volume and Daily Active Users

According to Foresight News, decentralized prediction platform Polymarket has experienced a record trading volume of over $5 million today. Additionally, data from Dune shows that the platform's daily active users have surpassed 1,000, marking the highest numbers since October 2023. Polymarket allows users to bet on the outcomes of various events, such as elections, sports, and cryptocurrency prices. The platform's recent surge in trading volume and daily active users indicates growing interest in decentralized prediction markets. These platforms offer an alternative to traditional betting and financial markets, enabling users to make predictions and trade on the blockchain.

