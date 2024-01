OpenAI Launches GPT Store and Introduces ChatGPT Team Plan

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, OpenAI has announced the launch of its online GPT Store, where users can browse popular and trending GPTs on a community leaderboard. The store covers a wide range of categories, including DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle. In addition, OpenAI has introduced a new ChatGPT Team plan, designed to cater to teams of various sizes.