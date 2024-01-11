copy link
create picture
more
Hal Finney's First Bitcoin Tweet Celebrates 15 Years
Binance News
2024-01-11 00:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, on January 11, 2009, 15 years ago, Bitcoin developer and pioneer Hal Finney posted the first tweet mentioning Bitcoin, 'Running bitcoin'. Satoshi Nakamoto sent him 10 Bitcoins, making him the first person to receive Bitcoin through a transaction mechanism.
View full text