JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Reiterates Stance Against Bitcoin

According to Decrypt, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has once again criticized Bitcoin, stating that it is a tool for criminals and tax evasion. During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Dimon maintained his opposition to the digital asset, which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is widely expected to accept as the basis of an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Despite Dimon's campaign against Bitcoin, global investment giant BlackRock named JP Morgan as an active participant in its ETF filing with the SEC in December, as reported by Bloomberg. Dimon also expressed skepticism about the success of the anticipated Bitcoin ETFs, citing low interest in similar ETFs in Canada and Europe. Last month, during a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing, Dimon suggested that the government should shut down Bitcoin after Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned him about the cryptocurrency's appeal to criminals and terrorists. While Dimon remains opposed to Bitcoin as a form of payment or store of value, JP Morgan has experimented with blockchain technology, including the permissioned cryptocurrency JPM Coin, which was launched in 2019.

