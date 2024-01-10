Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Startups Face Fundraising Challenges in 2023

Binance News
2024-01-10 18:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, cryptocurrency startups faced a challenging 2023, with venture capital investment in the industry totaling just $9.5 billion, less than a third of the amount raised in 2022. Data from research firm PitchBook revealed that the fourth quarter was particularly difficult for many startups, even as the price of Bitcoin continued to rise. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) also experienced a decline, with sales dropping 63% to $8.7 billion last year, according to NFT data tracker CryptoSlam. Startups are now exploring alternative uses for NFTs, such as tracking carbon credits. Despite the challenges, some companies managed to secure funding, like crypto data platform Tres Finance, which raised $11 million in Series A funding. Positive developments in the industry include the potential approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the anticipation of increased venture funding in the first quarter. Kate Laurence, CEO of venture fund Bloccelerate VC, expressed optimism for the future, particularly in backing startups focused on blockchain and artificial intelligence, as well as financialized use cases for NFTs. However, she remains cautious following the tumultuous year for startups in 2023.
View full text