copy link
create picture
more
Ripple Price Faces Increased Selling Pressure, Breakout Confirmed
Binance News
2024-01-10 15:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple has recently experienced increased selling pressure, causing its price to fall below a critical support region. This region includes the lower boundary of the wedge and the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. However, a completed pullback has emerged, confirming the validity of the breakout. The daily chart shows a significant drop in Ripple's price, breaking its multi-month sideways consolidation range. This event triggered a large number of sell-stop orders, intensifying selling pressure and pushing the price below the crucial support area. Despite this, the cryptocurrency found support at the $0.499 threshold and retraced back to the breached level, completing a pullback. This successful pullback suggests a valid breakout, indicating the possibility of a mid-term downward trend toward the substantial $0.48 support region. A closer look at the 4-hour chart reveals an impulsive breach below a significant support region, ranging from the critical 0.5 ($0.61) to 0.618 ($0.58) levels of the Fibonacci retracement, aligning with the lower boundary of the wedge. However, sellers encountered increased demand around the crucial $0.499 region and the multi-month ascending trendline, leading to a retracement back toward the breached support region. Ripple appears to be contained within a tight dynamic range, defined by the resistance region marked by the critical 0.5 ($0.61) to 0.618 ($0.58) Fibonacci retracement levels and the crucial dynamic support of the ascending trendline. As a result, a mid-term consolidation stage within this pivotal range is expected for Ripple until a valid breakout occurs in either direction.
View full text