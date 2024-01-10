EigenLayer to Introduce Three New Liquidity Staking Tokens on January 30

According to Foresight News, Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer will introduce three new liquidity staking tokens (LST) on January 30 at 04:00. The tokens are Frax Ether (sfrxETH), Mantle Staked Ether (mETH), and Liquid Collective Staked Ether (LsETH). At that time, EigenLayer will reopen, allowing re-staking with a current limit of 200,000 ETH for each LST.

