Gaming NFTFi and SocialFi Platform Eeesee Raises $2.85 Million in Funding

According to Foresight News, gaming NFTFi and SocialFi platform Eeesee has announced the completion of a $2.85 million funding round, including $1.1 million in seed funding and $1.75 million in private funding. Investors in the round include SevenX Ventures, Maven Capital, MetaBros, Contango Digital Assets, and BasementDAO. Eeesee's native token, ESE, is planned to launch in the first quarter.

