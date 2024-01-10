copy link
Gnosis Chain Chiado Testnet to Undergo Hard Fork in February 2024
2024-01-10 14:50
According to Foresight News, the Gnosis Chain Chiado testnet is set to undergo a hard fork on February 1, 2024, at 02:15:40. The implemented EIPs include EIP-1153, EIP-4788, EIP-4844, EIP-7516, EIP-5656, and EIP-6780. The most significant feature of this upgrade is the support for blob (EIP-4844 Proto-Danksharding), which will enable L2 chains to scale and provide a cheaper data layer.
