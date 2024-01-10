Ethereum Foundation Transfers 1,000 ETH to Funding Distribution Address

According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH, worth approximately $2.38 million, to an address (0x4e6) primarily used for funding distribution. This transfer occurred two hours ago from an Ethereum Foundation address (0xde0). Since May 2021, the 0x4e6 address has received and distributed a total of 40,900 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation.

