X Cancels NFT Profile Picture Feature for Paid Subscribers

According to Foresight News, X, formerly known as Twitter, has removed the feature that allowed paid subscribers to set NFTs as their profile avatars. The company has also removed all descriptions of the NFT profile picture feature from its X Premium support page. The feature was initially launched by Twitter's former management in January 2022, allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to set Ethereum-based NFTs (ERC-721 or ERC-1155 tokens) as their profile pictures.

