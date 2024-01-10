copy link
Phoenix Group Buys $187 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mining Machines from Bitmain
2024-01-10 12:28
According to Foresight News, UAE-based cryptocurrency mining company Phoenix Group has purchased $187 million worth of Bitcoin mining machines from Bitmain. Previously, Foresight News reported that in December 2023, Phoenix Group completed a $371 million IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and signed a $380 million mining machine procurement contract with mining machine manufacturer Whatsminer.
