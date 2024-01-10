copy link
EOS Network Foundation Invests $2.4 Million in NoahArk Tech Group for DeFi Project Development
Binance News
2024-01-10 12:21
According to Foresight News, the EOS Network Foundation (ENF), a venture capital fund, has announced a strategic investment of $2.4 million in NoahArk Tech Group, the developer of the DeFi project Noahark on EOS EVM. NoahArk is a collaboration between Defibox Technology Limited (Defibox) and Hong Kong-based Noah Technology Limited (Noahark), aiming to build a DeFi ecosystem on the EOS network.
