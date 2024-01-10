QuickSwap Integrates Merkl Tree on Polygon PoS, Supports One-Click LP and Mining

According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange (DEX) QuickSwap has completed the integration of Merkl Tree on Polygon PoS, enabling users to provide liquidity to supported token pairs in the vault with one-click LP and mining. Through this integration, users can obtain LP and farming rewards by providing liquidity to token pairs supported by the automated liquidity management (ALM) system. The system also consolidates all emissions, and some ALM strategies may receive additional token rewards. Merkl is based on an off-chain script that allows users to view data from incentivized pools on a given chain and calculates rewards for all stakeholders in these pools.

