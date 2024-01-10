copy link
UK Tax Authority Sends Over 8,000 Letters to Suspected Crypto Tax Evaders
2024-01-10 11:23
According to Foresight News, the UK's HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has sent out 8,329 letters to individuals suspected of owing cryptocurrency capital gains tax, as reported by The Fintech Times. Additionally, new tax rules will require crypto trading platforms to report the income earned by individual sellers. Furthermore, starting from 2027, crypto trading platforms will share customer information with UK tax authorities.
