LiquidCrypto Identifies Issue and Plans to Redeploy Smart Contracts

According to Foresight News, LiquidCrypto has announced that its team has identified the issue and is in the process of redeploying smart contracts. The problem is only related to Liquid + Pool and involves LQDX native tokens. AVAX, JFIN, and ONUS are not affected, while ETH and BSC have experienced some fund leakage, but no user funds have been lost, and no other products have been impacted. Swap and bridge operations are running smoothly, and the team will issue a notification once the smart contracts are redeployed. Foresight News previously reported that SlowMist issued a security alert, detecting potential suspicious activities related to LiquidCrypto. Users were advised to revoke their authorizations for BSC, AVAX, ETH, ONUS, JFIN, and MANTLE addresses as soon as possible.

