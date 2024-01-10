copy link
create picture
more
Starknet v0.13 Upgrade Goes Live on Mainnet
Binance News
2024-01-10 10:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Starknet v0.13 upgrade has been launched on the Starknet mainnet. The upgrade, as stated earlier today, significantly reduces costs through more efficient transactions and prepares the technology for paying fees with STRK. However, this does not mean that STRK can now be used as Gas.
View full text