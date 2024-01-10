WebN Group and Laser Digital to Launch Polygon-Powered Web3 Protocol Libre

According to Foresight News, WebN Group and Laser Digital are set to release the Web3 protocol Libre, powered by Polygon, this quarter. Libre supports asset tokenization and smart contracts, specifically designed for the issuance and management of alternative investments that comply with regulatory requirements. The protocol is built using the Polygon CDK, enabling the development of dedicated and zero-knowledge-driven Layer2 blockchains on Ethereum. Laser Digital is the crypto division of financial services company Nomura. WebN Group is a fintech and Web3 incubator founded by Laser Digital and Brevan Howard co-founder Alan Howard.

