Institutional Investors Launch Tokenization Platform Libre Using Polygon CDK

According to CoinDesk, institutional cryptocurrency investors Nomura’s Laser Digital, Brevan Howard’s WebN group, and private markets giant Hamilton Lane have partnered to launch a new tokenization platform called Libre. The platform is led by tokenization pioneer Avtar Sehra and built using Polygon CDK, the blockchain development kit of the Ethereum-based scaling network. Libre aims for full decentralization from the outset, allowing issuers and distributors to interact completely on-chain without any other platform. Libre is set to go live in the first quarter with a hedge fund type of asset, focusing on Brevan Howard, and a private credit fixed-income type product on the Hamilton Lane side. The roadmap for later this year includes collateralized lending and separately managed accounts, allowing users to balance portfolios on-chain. Sehra stated that the goal is to reduce operational costs to near zero, from an average of around 100 basis points for an alternative asset. The platform aims to generate revenue from value-add web services like collateralized lending and secondary transfers.

