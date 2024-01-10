copy link
Zerion CEO Announces Open Sourcing of Zerion Extension Plugin
2024-01-10 09:14
According to Foresight News, Evgeny.eth, the CEO of Web3 wallet Zerion, has announced that the Zerion Extension plugin has been open-sourced. This move allows developers and users to access and modify the plugin's code, potentially leading to improvements and new features in the future.
