According to Foresight News, the chief information security officer, IM_23pds, has recently detected multiple instances of Telegram bots being used in automated phishing attacks. These bots send private messages to users, claiming that their Telegram account has been flagged as abnormal and will be deactivated unless they visit a specific 'security assistant' to resolve the issue. Users who respond with their real information risk having their accounts stolen. It is important to be aware of such security risks and exercise caution when dealing with suspicious messages on the platform.

