Algorand Developers Set to Release Technology Roadmap on January 17
Binance News
2024-01-10 08:36
According to Foresight News, Algorand Developers are scheduled to release the Algorand technology roadmap on January 17. The roadmap will cover various aspects, including the consensus incentive plan, AlgoKit V2, the production version of Python, and improvements in network speed.
