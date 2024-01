Cosmos-Based Eclipse Fi Set to Launch ECLIP Staking

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Cosmos' modular multi-chain token issuance platform, Eclipse Fi, is scheduled to launch ECLIP staking on January 12 at 21:00 Beijing time. Users will be able to stake tokens to increase their Cosmic Essence quantity, which will determine their allocation ratio in future IDOs.