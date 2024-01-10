Arbitrum DAO Launches Long-Term Incentive Pilot Program Proposal Vote

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum DAO has initiated a proposal vote for a 'Long-Term Incentive Pilot Program' that aims to distribute between 25 million and 45 million ARB tokens. The purpose of this pilot program is to test new incentive designs and prepare for long-term plans. The program will distribute ARB tokens to the Arbitrum ecosystem protocols over a period of 12 weeks. The voting deadline is set for January 17th.

View full text