Cosmos Ecosystem DEX Osmosis Announces Updates to V1 Staking System

According to Foresight News, Cosmos ecosystem decentralized exchange (DEX) Osmosis has announced updates to its V1 staking system. The updated system now supports OSMO staking as an initial feature, while the upcoming V2 will introduce support for multi-chain staking. Osmosis aims to provide a seamless experience for users by enabling them to stake their OSMO tokens and participate in the platform's governance. The introduction of multi-chain staking in V2 will further enhance the platform's capabilities and attract more users to the ecosystem. As the Cosmos ecosystem continues to grow, the addition of new features and improvements to existing platforms like Osmosis will help maintain its competitive edge in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

View full text