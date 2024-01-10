copy link
dYdX Community Votes to Activate Trading Rewards and Launch 6-Month Incentive Program
2024-01-10 06:46
According to Foresight News, the dYdX Foundation has announced that the dYdX community has voted in favor of a proposal to 'activate trading rewards and launch a 6-month incentive program', with a final support rate of 75.6%. Traders on the dYdX Chain can now receive up to 90% of fees paid based on the latest trading rewards formula.
