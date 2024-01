dYdX Community Votes to Activate Trading Rewards and Launch 6-Month Incentive Program

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the dYdX Foundation has announced that the dYdX community has voted in favor of a proposal to 'activate trading rewards and launch a 6-month incentive program', with a final support rate of 75.6%. Traders on the dYdX Chain can now receive up to 90% of fees paid based on the latest trading rewards formula.