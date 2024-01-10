copy link
Wintermute Reports 400% Increase in OTC Trading Volume in 2023
2024-01-10 06:23
According to Foresight News, Wintermute has reported a 400% increase in its over-the-counter (OTC) trading volume for the year 2023. In the first half of 2023, Wintermute's OTC trading volume decreased, while the number of retail trades increased sixfold in the second half, reaching 29 million transactions. The weekly OTC trading volume reached $2 billion.
