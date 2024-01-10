copy link
Cosmos Ecosystem Neutron to Maintain Cosmos Hub Validators, Users Must Update Important Patch
2024-01-10 06:17
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem Neutron will be maintaining Cosmos Hub validators, and users are required to update an important patch by 22:00 Beijing time today. This update is crucial for the smooth functioning of the Cosmos Hub and its validators.
