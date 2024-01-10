copy link
US Senators Request SEC Chairman to Submit Report on Hacked X Account
Binance News
2024-01-10 06:02
According to Foresight News, US Senators J.D. Vance and Thom Tillis have requested the SEC Chairman to submit a report to Congress regarding the hacking of the X account, with a deadline of January 15th, next Monday. Foresight News previously reported that X's official security account, Safety, released a preliminary investigation on the theft of the @SECGov account, stating that the vulnerability was not due to X's system being compromised, but rather an unidentified individual gaining control of the phone number associated with the @SECGov account through a third party.
