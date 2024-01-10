Ethereum Sidechain SKALE Launches Chain Pricing on Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Ethereum sidechain SKALE has announced the launch of SKALE Chain Pricing on its mainnet. This marks the second strategic phase in SKALE's economic model transformation. Unlike traditional models, SKALE does not charge end-users gas fees, instead opting to collect fees from chain usage to pay validators and stakers. The goal of this phase is to achieve validator hardware profitability for SKALE chains and set target load pricing. Under this model, each chain will pay an annual value of $1 million in SKL tokens when the network load reaches 70%. The pricing will use a sliding scale, with the first payment scheduled for February 1st.

View full text