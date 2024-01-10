ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO Surpasses $2 Billion in Assets Under Management

According to Foresight News, ProShares' Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management. According to data from ETF.com, BITO attracted a net inflow of $506 million in 2023 and an additional $30 million in the first eight days of 2024. The rapid growth of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF demonstrates the increasing interest in cryptocurrency investments among institutional and retail investors. This milestone highlights the growing demand for Bitcoin exposure through traditional investment vehicles, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

