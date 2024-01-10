copy link
Injective to Complete Volan Mainnet Upgrade and Introduce New Features on January 11
2024-01-10 03:51
According to Foresight News, Injective, a public chain based on Cosmos, announced that it will complete the Volan mainnet upgrade on January 11 and enable new features. These include fast transactions, interoperability, support for CosmWasm smart contracts, compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and lowering the threshold for developers to migrate applications.
